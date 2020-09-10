- Frank Vogel Heaps Massive Praise on Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo, Explains What Separates Him From the Pack
- Updated: September 10, 2020
Once Rajon Rondo’s playing career comes to an end with the Los Angeles Lakers or another NBA team, the veteran point guard could make the transition to coaching. He’s hinted at the idea in the past, and he’s definitely got the support to make the move.
Ahead of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, head coach Frank Vogel addressed the media and talked about what would make Rondo an ideal coaching candidate.
“He’s got a genius mind,” Vogel said of Rondo. “I think it starts there and when you have been in uniform in the battles he’s been through, won a championship, numerous playoff experiences, he’s really seen it all.
“When the time comes, and hopefully it’s not too soon, he will be an outstanding coach.”
At 34, there’s no telling how much longer Rondo can play the game at a high level. The injuries have begun to pile up on the four-time All-Star as he tries to win that elusive second ring.
Before Rondo ultimately re-signed with the Lakers last summer, he didn’t draw much attention on the free-agent market. Los Angeles was looking for other options like Kemba Walker to bolster the backcourt. Rondo was viewed as a backup plan for the team.
As for coaching, Rondo is a natural fit to patrol the sideline after retirement. He could follow in the footsteps of some of his on-court rivals like Jason Kidd, Derek Fisher or new Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash.