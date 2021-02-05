On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 114-93, in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James had a triple double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and his head coach had some high praise for him following the game .

Frank Vogel on LeBron James: "I think he continues to prove himself as the best player in the league." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 5, 2021

The contest was a matchup between two of the leading candidates for the MVP award. The two candidates are James and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has been putting up phenomenal numbers across the board this season.

However, while James had his usual dominant game on Thursday, Jokic struggled, putting up just 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

The Lakers trailed by a sizable margin at halftime, but they turned the tide in the second half, ratcheting up their defense and making a greater effort to get out in transition on offense.

During the game, James passed former Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain on the list of career field goals made.

The Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on the season.

By keeping the Lakers close to the best record in the NBA, James is indeed proving that even at age 36, he’s still the best in the game.