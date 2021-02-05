- Frank Vogel declares that LeBron James continues to prove he’s ‘best player’ in NBA
- Draymond Green expresses utter disbelief at how LeBron James is still getting better at age 36
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Thursday’s marquee matchup vs. Nuggets
- Report: LeBron James agrees to settlement after being sued by photographer
- Anthony Davis opens up on his biggest evolution this year, why Marc Gasol and LeBron James deserve most credit
- Report: LeBron James leads entire Western Conference in All-Star votes
- Anthony Davis reveals exactly how LeBron James has made him a better player
- Paul George responds to Jared Dudley’s comments about him: ‘Dudes love throwing my name in stuff’
- Jared Dudley: Lakers felt disrespected when Paul George put himself on ‘same level’ as LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic clowns LeBron James: ‘Can he jump as high as me?’
Frank Vogel declares that LeBron James continues to prove he’s ‘best player’ in NBA
-
- Updated: February 5, 2021
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 114-93, in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.
LeBron James had a triple double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and his head coach had some high praise for him following the game .
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: "I think he continues to prove himself as the best player in the league."
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 5, 2021
The contest was a matchup between two of the leading candidates for the MVP award. The two candidates are James and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic has been putting up phenomenal numbers across the board this season.
However, while James had his usual dominant game on Thursday, Jokic struggled, putting up just 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
The Lakers trailed by a sizable margin at halftime, but they turned the tide in the second half, ratcheting up their defense and making a greater effort to get out in transition on offense.
During the game, James passed former Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain on the list of career field goals made.
The Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on the season.
By keeping the Lakers close to the best record in the NBA, James is indeed proving that even at age 36, he’s still the best in the game.