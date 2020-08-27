Bernard Kerik, former police commissioner of the New York Police Department, took a shot at LeBron James on Twitter following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

You should not comment or criticize when you have no idea what the job is, nor would you have the courage to do it. I’d challenge @KingJames to handcuff someone the refuses to comply, or spend a day in a firearms simulations training center? https://t.co/z61JBmhKrS — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) August 25, 2020

Kerik responded to comments the Los Angeles Lakers superstar made during a press conference on Monday.

“Quite frankly, it’s just f—– up in our community,” James said when asked about Blake, the 29-year-old Wisconsin dad shot in the back by a white cop in front of his kids. “We are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids — we are terrified.”

James isn’t the only NBA player to speak out after the shooting of Blake. George Hill, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart have all given their takes on the shooting as well over the past couple of days.

“You have no idea how that cop that day left the house,” James said Monday. “You don’t know if he woke up on the good side of the bed. You don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed. You don’t know if he had an argument at home with his significant other. You don’t know if one of his kids said something crazy to him and he left the house steaming. “Or maybe he just left the house saying that today is going to be the end for one of these Black people. That’s what it feels like.”

While Kerik may not agree with James’ comments, the 16-time All-Star has a point. There is clearly a problem with unchecked police brutality against African-American people in the United States.

James and the rest of the NBA will likely continue to advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the rest of their time in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.