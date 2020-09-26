The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

While they have a commanding lead on the series, the Lakers are well aware that Denver has already come back from multiple 3-1 deficits this postseason.

Lakers center Dwight Howard channeled his inner Kobe Bryant when asked about his mentality heading into Game 5.

Howard’s quote stems from an interview Bryant had after Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals.

The Lakers had taken a 2-0 lead on the Orlando Magic, which happened to be Howard’s team at the time.

After Game 2, Bryant was stoic when asked why he wasn’t celebrating the Lakers’ 2-0 lead.

Bryant was clearly the ultimate competitor.

The Lakers would go on to win that series in five games, and Bryant captured the fourth NBA title in his illustrious career.

Now, the Lakers are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Howard, who later became teammates with Bryant back in 2012, clearly is channeling one of the greatest players ever in order to get the job done.

Game 5 between the Lakers and Nuggets is scheduled to be played on Saturday in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.