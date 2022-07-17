Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put on a show at the Drew League on Saturday, but the player who guarded him thinks he did a pretty good job.

James finished his Drew League appearance with 42 points, but Dion Wright, who guarded James on several possessions, feels that he held his own against one of the greatest players in NBA history.

He dropped 40 I had 20 for every 2 points he had I had 1 . . . That’s really a once in a lifetime player we had no nba guys they had 2 and only loss by 2 points if bron doesn’t show up we win for sure https://t.co/oodAQhiKUU — Dion Wright (@TheWrightHoops) July 17, 2022

People have to give Wright some major respect for doing his best against James in their matchup on Saturday.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I made the most of it tonight,” Wright said told Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “When I lay my head on my pillow, I can know that I gave it my all.”

There really is no containing James, especially for a non-NBA player, so Wright can certainly be proud of himself for putting up a solid showing against the Lakers star.

“He had a serious mindset: He wasn’t playing around,” Justin Johnson said of James. “He came out, he was scoring and playing defense and stuff. So that was pretty good to see a superstar come out like that.”

Despite the fact that James turned 37 years old during the 2021-22 season, he still put up some impressive numbers for the Lakers.

The four-time champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s really special that James decided to play in the Drew League, as it gave basketball fans even more perspective on how great he really is. James usually can dominate NBA players on any given night, so he looked even better playing in that type of league.

James seems to be enjoying himself this offseason as he prepares for the 2022-23 regular season with the Lakers. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, but it is hoping that a healthy James and Anthony Davis can turn things around in the 2022-23 season.