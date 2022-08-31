Dion Wright pleads for NBA opportunity after playing against LeBron James in Drew League

Earlier this summer, former St. Bonaventure University standout Dion Wright got a chance to do something that many basketball players dream of: compete with the best of the best.

In fact, in a Drew League game that took place in July, Wright got a chance to defend Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Wright went viral on social media, but not for the right reasons. Some people who saw footage of the game said that Wright looked intimated when he was defending the four-time MVP.

Though James did drop 42 points in the game, Wright had a solid performance himself. Wright actually took to Twitter last month to tell the entire story of how he ended up facing off against James in his own words.

The entire story of me playing Lebron James at the drew league still can’t believe all this happened life is really crazy I thank God for this opportunity. . . S/O to @BWright1_ my PR guy! pic.twitter.com/JVrwOLdygr — Dion Wright (@TheWrightHoops) July 21, 2022

Now, Wright is asking for a general manager somewhere in the NBA to take a chance on him.

“I just want one team – one person, one GM – to take a real chance on me,” Wright told Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Guardian. “I know for a fact they’ll never regret it.”

While it is truly admiral for Wright to try to turn his matchup with James into an NBA opportunity, it’s not entirely clear how realistic that is.

For Wright, he was certainly an exciting player at St. Bonaventure. During his senior year, which came in the 2015-16 season, he averaged 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he has good size, which was something he used to his advantage at the collegiate level.

Unfortunately, he went undrafted in 2016, and his NBA dreams were put on hold. Since then, he has played pro ball internationally and had some success. Still, he has yet to make it to the NBA.

Only time will tell if his recent plea gets the attention of an NBA team somewhere in the league and convinces the team to bring him in for a workout.