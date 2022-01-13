Damian Lillard on Russell Westbrook’s trash-talk: ‘I think he talks to himself out there’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is one of the most “relentless” trash-talkers in the NBA, according to some players around the league.

While many players like to trash-talk merely to get under the skin of their opponents, the belief with Westbrook is that he does it in order to fire himself up.

“Then, there is Westbrook, who several players say is the most relentless trash-talker in the league,” wrote Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “His motives? Self-motivation, players suppose.”

Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker revealed that Westbrook’s trash-talk used to bug him before the two players were teammates on the Houston Rockets.

“Then I [saw] him when we played together; he’d talk s— to get himself going every night,” Tucker said. “It has nothing to do with you. You’re just a person. You’re just the guy. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you did. You’re the guy and he’s going to talk s— to you.”

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had an amusing way to describe Westbrook’s trash-talking tendencies.

“I think he talks to himself out there,” Lillard said.

It has been a frustrating 2021-22 season for Westbrook so far, who has been at the center of plenty of criticism.

The 33-year-old is in the midst of a very poor stretch, as he’s shooting just 20.0 percent from the field and hasn’t made a 3-pointer over his last three games.

Even when Westbrook plays at a high level, his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains a question mark. Only time will tell if those concerns end up going away at some point this season.

Westbrook’s next chance at ending his brutal stretch will come on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers will look to snap a two-game skid in that contest.