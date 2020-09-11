It has been nearly eight months since the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and the tributes continue to pour in to celebrate the NBA icon’s life.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is the latest in a long line of NBA stars to pay their respects to Bryant. Lillard chose to go the music route to honor Bryant and shared the track he dedicated to the legend on Twitter.

Although Bryant retired back in 2016 in spectacular fashion with a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz, he continued to inspire young players worldwide with the legacy left behind.

Lillard is one of many players that have used Bryant’s philosophies and unique determination to take his game to another level.

Along with Lillard dropping this track about the late Lakers star, the organization Bryant led to five NBA titles during the two decades he wore purple and gold is doing its part as well. The storied franchise has dedicated this season to Bryant with a patch on the team’s jerseys and a special jersey inspired by the Hall of Famer.

Current Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been extremely vocal about their intentions to honor the former face of the franchise as they pursue their first title together. Los Angeles is currently one win away from advancing to the Western Conference finals and one step closer to accomplishing its goal.