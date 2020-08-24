   Charles Barkley Says Kawhi Leonard Will Be Right Behind LeBron James If He Wins 3rd Finals MVP - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could be on a collision course to meet in the Western Conference Finals.

That would mean a matchup between two superstars who have both won multiple NBA championships and Finals MVPs in the past decade: LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

According to a superstar from yesteryear, Charles Barkley, if Leonard breaks through and wins his third Finals MVP, he will rank just beneath James on the list of all-time greats.

Leonard is already one of a select few who have won the MVP of the championship series with two teams. The others are James and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, no one has accomplished the feat with more than two teams.

By joining the Clippers along with fellow southern California native Paul George, Leonard has transformed the team from a good squad to one that’s been favored by some to win the world title.

Barkley seems to think less of James’ legacy than many other pundits. A few months ago, Barkley said that he ranks the Akron, Ohio native just seventh on the all-time list of greatest NBA players, right behind late Lakers great Kobe Bryant.