Anthony Edwards apparently hates playing the Lakers the most

Anthony Edwards and Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers powered their way to a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, in their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a rough night, going 10-of-25 from the field, and he simply couldn’t deal with L.A.’s revitalized defense.

According to Anthony Davis, Edwards hates playing the Lakers more than any other team because of their defensive scheme.

Edwards is one of the best and most exciting young players in basketball, and he had a bit of a coming-out party in last season’s playoffs. He was one of the reasons Minnesota stunned the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs and won three games in Colorado to take the series.

He has been compared by many to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant for several reasons. Edwards, like Jordan and Bryant, has a unique package of scoring skills, the ability to handle the ball and get his teammates involved, explosive athleticism and defensive talent.

Against the Lakers, Edwards, at times, found himself with Davis lurking defensively, and Davis helped make things difficult for him.

Overall, L.A.’s All-Star center put forth 36 points, 16 rebounds and three rejections. It almost seemed as if he was looking to send a message to Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, who was last season’s Defensive Player of the Year.

LeBron James chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was second on the team in scoring with 18 points.

The Timberwolves have a different roster from the one they went to the Western Conference Finals with last season. They traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for former Laker Julius Randle and 3-and-D wing Donte DiVincenzo, and it will take some time for everyone to adjust.

Randle had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists on Tuesday, but DiVincenzo was just 3-of-11 overall and 2-of-8 from behind the 3-point line.

The Lakers will have a couple of days off before they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. After that, they will take off on a five-game road trip.

