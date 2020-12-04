Superstar big man Anthony Davis has officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thanks to that, he now seems a bit more willing to talk about his team’s offseason acquisitions and how they will help the squad going forward.

In a recent interview, Davis revealed which offseason addition surprised him the most.

"I don't think it was a doubt that I was coming back…LA is a place I want to be." @AntDavis23 sits with our @geeter3 to discuss his contract extension with the #LakeShow, aspirations for the upcoming season, and more. @Lakers pic.twitter.com/ekaeLLBn9A — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 4, 2020

“I think Dennis [Schroder] surprised me the most,” Davis said. “Just from the fact that I didn’t expect for it to happen. You know, you hear rumors and things like that, but you don’t really get involved because you don’t know what’s real and what’s not. When I seen that trade go through I was like, ‘Wow, we just really just got Dennis Schroder.'”

Davis went down to break down how Schroder is “tough on the defensive end” and “great offensively.” Clearly, he is happy about the addition.

However, Schroder is far from the only talented player the Lakers added this offseason. They also acquired the likes of Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and reigning Sixth Man of the Year award winner Montrezl Harrell.

Sometimes, it is difficulty for defending champions to get even better after winning a title.

With all of their offseason acquisitions, the Lakers seem to have done just that.