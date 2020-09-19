LeBron James wasn’t named the NBA’s MVP on Friday, but superstar teammate Anthony Davis thinks he should have been.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man commented on the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo had been named MVP over James with a message of clear support for his teammate.

"He deserves it. What he's been able to do for our team, things he's been doing individually on a consistent basis night in and night out… it's not even a question who deserves it." @AntDavis23 on LeBron and the MVP results. pic.twitter.com/sdwGyXfjbo — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 19, 2020

“The narrative people have given,” he said of the MVP race. “It kind of chooses the MVP before the season even starts.”

It was no surprise that Antetokounmpo was named the MVP on Friday. After all, he was the best player on the most accomplished team during the regular season.

He finished the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

As for James, he logged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

While the MVP is a regular season award, many have questioned the Milwaukee Bucks star’s claim to the title given the fact that his team severely disappointed in the playoffs for the second straight season.

While James and company are still battling for a title, the Bucks were sent home in the second round.

Luckily, James has never been primarily focused on personal awards. He’s focused on winning his fourth NBA title.

With the Game 1 trouncing of the Denver Nuggets in the books, the Lakers are just three wins away from representing the Western Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals.