Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso came up huge in the clutch in Los Angeles’ 110-100 Game 4 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Caruos put the game on ice with 35.2 seconds to play, as he drained a corner 3-pointer off a pass from LeBron James to give the Lakers a 108-100 lead.

The third-year guard finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. However, in arguably the biggest spot of his career, Caruso was just doing what he does best.

“Honestly, I don’t think too much when I shoot. I just get it, and kind of let natural body motion take over,” Caruso said. “I’ve been practicing that corner three from Bron all year. Just knowing that he makes the right decision at the end of the game, and there was a packed paint and I’m wide-open in the corner. “It was just about me having the cojones to step in, take the shot, not be afraid of the miss, and that’s just who I am. Game’s on the line, I’m a competitor, I’m playing to win. If the ball comes to me, I’m going to be ready to go.”

Caruso has been a huge piece for the Lakers off the bench in the playoffs. He scored 14 points in Game 1 against Houston before his 16-point outburst on Thursday night.

The Lakers certainly will need Caruso to provide instant offense for the remainder of the series and throughout the rest of the postseason.

They will look to finish off the Rockets in Game 5 on Saturday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.