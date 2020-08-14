Video: Stephen A. Smith No Longer Sold on Lakers, Believes Bucks and Clippers Have Better Shot at Title

Prior to the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla., the Los Angeles Lakers were widely considered to be the championship favorites.

However, with the playoffs just days away, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has expressed his belief that the Lakers may not be the favorites to win it all any longer.

“I was sold on the Lakers. I’m not sold anymore.”@stephenasmith shares his NBA title contenders on #TheSteamRoom https://t.co/F79LyGVYPf pic.twitter.com/dW5IQK4VNr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

“I think the absence of Avery Bradley is devastating,” he said. “I think that [Rajon] Rondo coming back, even though he’s been out, I’m watching them, they’re having a difficult time making shots. The [Los Angeles] Clippers are the better team.”

Smith went on to heap praise on the defending champion Toronto Raptors. He ultimately concluded that he would take both the Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks over the Lakers.

“I haven’t made a decision yet, but I will tell you I’m not as sold on the Lakers as I once was,” he said. “If I had to make a decision right now, I would tell you I have switched from the Los Angeles Lakers winning a championship to possibly the Clippers or Milwaukee. I’m not sold yet, but that’s where I’m leaning.”

The Lakers concluded the 2019-20 season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with record of 52-19.

In the eight games within the NBA’s bubble, the Lakers went 3-5. With that in mind, the Lakers did not seem fully locked in for many of the games after they sealed up the No. 1 seed.

Still, doubts remain whether or not the Lakers will be able to simply flip the switch and gain playoff form after stumbling through their final regular season games.

The Lakers will play their first playoff game on Tuesday. Their opponent will be decided by the play-in series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.