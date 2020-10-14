The Los Angeles Lakers just won their 17th championship and the Lakers faithful has been celebrating left and right.

However, a recent celebration in front of Staples Center was marred by a horrifying scene after an unidentified man allegedly shouted an obscenity addressed toward the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant is held in high regard in Los Angeles, especially since he played his entire career in the Purple and Gold.

He was selected 13th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft and went on to play 20 seasons in the league.

The NBA Hall of Famer helped the storied Lakers franchise win five titles from 2000 to 2010. He retired in 2016, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest players in this history of the sport.

When Bryant passed away early this year due to a helicopter crash, Los Angeles and the entire basketball world were left devastated. The Lakers then decided to dedicate the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season to him in honor of his memory.

Fortunately, the team’s tribute to the man affectionately known as the “Black Mamba” culminated in the lifting of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.