The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a great start in the NBA Finals cruising to a 65-48 halftime lead in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

LeBron James had a solid first half, as he scored nine points and added six rebounds and seven assists.

However, James’ best highlight of the first half didn’t even count.

The 16-time All-Star threw down an insane putback dunk after the halftime buzzer sounded.

LeBron just SHOWING OFF at the halftime buzzer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwgyCy4Dha — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 1, 2020

James truly is a human highlight reel.

The three-time NBA champion is playing in his 10th NBA Finals in his storied career.

He and the Lakers are off to a good start as James is chasing his fourth NBA title.