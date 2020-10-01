- Video: LeBron James throws down monster reverse putback dunk after buzzer sounds
- Updated: October 1, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a great start in the NBA Finals cruising to a 65-48 halftime lead in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.
LeBron James had a solid first half, as he scored nine points and added six rebounds and seven assists.
However, James’ best highlight of the first half didn’t even count.
The 16-time All-Star threw down an insane putback dunk after the halftime buzzer sounded.
LeBron just SHOWING OFF at the halftime buzzer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwgyCy4Dha
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 1, 2020
James truly is a human highlight reel.
The three-time NBA champion is playing in his 10th NBA Finals in his storied career.
He and the Lakers are off to a good start as James is chasing his fourth NBA title.