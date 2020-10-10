With seconds remaining in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers, trailing by one point, had the ball and the opportunity to win their 17th NBA title.

LeBron James was able to get inside, but instead of taking the shot, he passed it out to Danny Green, who missed a 3-pointer.

After the game, James talked about his decision making on that key play.

LeBron James: "I've always played the game the same way since I was a kid and I had success doing it. I won't let a play here or a play there change my outlook on the game or how I play the game." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 10, 2020

Throughout his career, some have questioned James’ willingness to take such shots with the game on the line and his team behind.

Down the stretch in Friday’s contest, it looked like he would will the Lakers to the promised land.

James seemed to go mano a mano with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

James has a beastly performance himself with 40 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and he was white-hot from 3-point range all night.