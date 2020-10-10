- Video: LeBron James speaks out on passing final shot to Danny Green
- Frank Vogel takes shot at refs after Lakers lose in Game 5
- Video: LeBron James nearly ends Danny Green’s life after defensive breakdown in Game 5
- Video: Dwight Howard commits hard flagrant foul on Jimmy Butler in Game 5
- Anthony Davis goes down with worrisome injury early in Game 5
- Paul Pierce proceeds to give LeBron James ultimate compliment ahead of Game 5 vs. Miami Heat
- Magic Johnson reveals one area where Michael Jordan can’t touch LeBron James
- President Donald Trump throws shade at ‘nasty’ LeBron James for aligning with Democrats
- Metta World Peace admits LeBron James is G.O.A.T. over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
- Rockstar Lakers fan wants Alex Caruso ‘beer drunk’ and cradling trophy after winning NBA title
Video: LeBron James speaks out on passing final shot to Danny Green
-
- Updated: October 10, 2020
With seconds remaining in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers, trailing by one point, had the ball and the opportunity to win their 17th NBA title.
LeBron James was able to get inside, but instead of taking the shot, he passed it out to Danny Green, who missed a 3-pointer.
After the game, James talked about his decision making on that key play.
LeBron James: "I've always played the game the same way since I was a kid and I had success doing it. I won't let a play here or a play there change my outlook on the game or how I play the game."
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 10, 2020
LeBron on the Danny Green shot
(via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/ZYTMkVUmRX
— Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) October 10, 2020
Throughout his career, some have questioned James’ willingness to take such shots with the game on the line and his team behind.
Down the stretch in Friday’s contest, it looked like he would will the Lakers to the promised land.
James seemed to go mano a mano with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.
James has a beastly performance himself with 40 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and he was white-hot from 3-point range all night.