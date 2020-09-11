- Video: Lakers Bench Erupts After Talen Horton-Tucker Goes Off in 2nd Quarter of Game 4
Video: Lakers Bench Erupts After Talen Horton-Tucker Goes Off in 2nd Quarter of Game 4
- Updated: September 11, 2020
In the second quarter of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel decided to take a gamble.
With his team ahead by four points, Vogel inserted Talen Horton-Tucker, a rookie who was selected in the second round of last year’s NBA draft.
Horton-Tucker proceeded to score five quick points, and the Lakers bench approved.
Talen Horton-Tucker getting buckets in Game 4 😳 pic.twitter.com/dXvbdPcbup
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2020
Horton-Tucker was not a heralded player during his only season at Iowa State University, as he shot just 40.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range.
The Lakers took a chance on him with the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and although he’s played very sparingly this season, he’s shown some potential.
Horton-Tucker has the ability to penetrate into the paint, shift his body in response to defenders and score baskets from close range.
At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, he has some good size that can allow him to absorb contact inside.
His efforts in his seven minutes of playing time helped the Lakers take a 57-41 lead at halftime.