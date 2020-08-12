Video: Fan Calls LeBron James Greatest Basketball Player of All Time to Kevin Durant’s Face

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to a fan claiming that LeBron James is the greatest basketball player ever.

In a video of Durant at a store, fans told him who they believed was the best player of all time and best scorer in the NBA.

Durant took exception to the comment that James is the greatest to ever do it.

Kevin Durant responds to LeBron James being called the greatest player of all time "That’s crazy." (🎥 @Coolkicksla ) pic.twitter.com/1dkIHJApSN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 12, 2020

While he may not enjoy the fact that James is considered the greatest ever by some, Durant did best James twice in the NBA Finals during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

In addition, one of the fans claimed James Harden was the best scorer in the NBA, clearly not the answer that Durant was expecting.

The University of Texas product is one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. He’s won four scoring titles throughout his career.

Durant signed with the Nets this past offseason but missed the entire season due to a ruptured Achilles.

However, the two-time NBA champion is expected to be back for the 2020-21 season, whenever it begins.

A 10-time All-Star, Durant has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.