After winning the first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat fairly easily, the Los Angeles Lakers had a rough Game 3 on Sunday.

Their 115-104 loss was so frustrating that LeBron James left the court even before the game officially ended.

James’ numbers (25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots) looked good on paper, but he also had eight turnovers.

He got little help, however, as fellow superstar Anthony Davis had only 15 points after scoring over 30 the first two games of the series.

The Lakers fell behind early and looked seriously out of rhythm on the offensive end, as they committed an uncharacteristically high number of turnovers in the first quarter.

They trimmed Miami’s lead late in the fourth quarter and looked to have a chance, but Jimmy Butler’s monster night (40 points) did L.A. in.