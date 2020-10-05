- Video: Furious LeBron James walks off court before Game 3 ends
- Video: LeBron James annihilates Tyler Herro twice in Game 3 of NBA Finals
- Report: Young Lakers were crushed last season after LeBron James would often make faces at their mistakes
- Report: Lakers players were shocked to see Anthony Davis calling out LeBron James in practice
- Report: Rajon Rondo pushing Lakers teammates to feed ball to LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Danny Green offers inspiring message on sacrificing his body to help Lakers win championship
- NBA fans sign ridiculous petition saying Kyle Kuzma shouldn’t get ring if Lakers win title
- Video: Phil Handy seen training Lakers players’ sons in NBA bubble
- Shot chart comparison shows insane improvement Anthony Davis has made during NBA Playoffs
- LeBron James admits he’s too locked in to sleep as Lakers continue to dominate in NBA Finals
Video: Furious LeBron James walks off court before Game 3 ends
-
- Updated: October 5, 2020
After winning the first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat fairly easily, the Los Angeles Lakers had a rough Game 3 on Sunday.
Their 115-104 loss was so frustrating that LeBron James left the court even before the game officially ended.
James’ numbers (25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots) looked good on paper, but he also had eight turnovers.
He got little help, however, as fellow superstar Anthony Davis had only 15 points after scoring over 30 the first two games of the series.
The Lakers fell behind early and looked seriously out of rhythm on the offensive end, as they committed an uncharacteristically high number of turnovers in the first quarter.
They trimmed Miami’s lead late in the fourth quarter and looked to have a chance, but Jimmy Butler’s monster night (40 points) did L.A. in.