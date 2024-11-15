Shaq wants to be included in the GOAT debate: ‘I know when it comes to the most dominant, there is no conversation’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, but it’s rare for anyone to include him in the debate about who the single greatest player in the history of the sport is.

That conversation often revolves around just two NBA legends: Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

O’Neal recently admitted that he sometimes wishes he could hear his name thrown around in the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate.

.@Chris_Broussard: “Would a 5th Title make LeBron the GOAT?”@SHAQ: “I want to hear all the contestants. You always hear LeBron, you always hear Jordan. Where’s my guy Kobe at?” pic.twitter.com/6OYixGYFta — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 14, 2024

“Me personally, I wish I was in those conversations sometimes,” he said. “I know when it comes to the most dominant, there is no conversation ’cause it’s only me. … But the greatest player of all time, I wish I was in that conversation every now and then.”

O’Neal’s resume might not stack up favorably against those of Jordan and James, but the Hall of Famer put together an iconic NBA career that will never be forgotten.

The dominant center retired with four championships, one league MVP award, three Finals MVP awards, two scoring titles, 15 All-Star nods, 14 All-NBA selections and a number of other accolades.

His career spanned nearly two decades, and he posted lifetime averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He played for a number of teams during his career but spent more years with the Lakers (eight) than he did anywhere else.

The G.O.A.T. debate will likely never be settled, as those who partake in the topic often value different things and have unique sets of criteria. However, one thing that seems likely is that the debate will typically only include Jordan and James until another player comes along and rivals everything they accomplished. O’Neal, as a retired player, can no longer add to his resume.

He may have to settle on being a Hall of Famer who is often seen as the most dominant player ever. That isn’t a bad consolation prize.

James, a current star for the Lakers, is still trying to add to his resume before his time in the league is up. The 39-year-old, who will turn 40 next month, won’t be in the NBA forever, and he’d certainly love nothing more than to capture another championship before calling it quits on the game he loves.