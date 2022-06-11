- Shaq and Kevin Durant exchange barbs after big man states three-peat Lakers would beat MJ’s Bulls and KD’s Warriors
- Updated: June 11, 2022
After Friday’s Game 4, the 2022 NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is deadlocked at a 2-2 tie. While a battle is certainly raging on the basketball court, another battle began on social media between two NBA legends.
Los Angeles Lakers iconic big man Shaquille O’Neal recently stated that he believes the Lakers teams he was on that achieved a three-peat of NBA championships would beat both Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teams as well as Kevin Durant’s dominant Warriors squads.
Durant, never one to back down from a social media tussle, hopped online and gave O’Neal a piece of his mind.
Obviously, the two ballers are quite passionate about their opinions.
The truth is that it is hard to determine which teams out of the three would prove to be victorious. Jordan’s Bulls dominated the NBA for nearly an entire decade. Of course, Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats.
As for Durant and the Warriors, they never managed a three-peat. The Warriors won the title in 2015 before Durant joined the team, lost in 2016 and then won the next two. Durant won NBA Finals MVP in both 2017 and 2018.
The Warriors could have won another title in 2019, but injuries to both Durant and Klay Thompson hobbled the team too much to claim the crown.
As for O’Neal and the Lakers, the big man’s partnership with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was something special to behold.
Their level of competitiveness and raw talent is not something NBA fans get to enjoy watching very often.