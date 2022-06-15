During his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal made the kind of wealth that most people can only dream of.

Since retiring, he has managed to take advantage of his global fame and continue to increase his wealth through business investments and by becoming a world-class entertainer on television.

O’Neal certainly knows how to use his wealth too. According to a report from Page Six, O’Neal was recently on a date with a “mystery woman” and decided to pay for all the patrons who were dining alongside them.

“The retired basketball star, who is now a sports analyst, arrived to Chelsea hotspot Jue Lan Club with a mystery woman at around 8:30 p.m., we hear,” the site reported. “By the end of the night, he was footing the bill for the entire eatery. “Spies told us he popped in with the unidentified woman, whom he was overheard describing as ‘my date,’ and ordered Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. ‘She did all the ordering,’ an insider told Page Six. “After their meal, O’Neal, 50, proceeded to buy dinner for the entire server team. “’And to top that off, he paid for everyone’s check [who was] dining at the restaurant,’ the source added.”

Clearly, O’Neal knows how to impress a lady.

These days, when O’Neal isn’t footing the bill for an entire restaurant filled with people, he often appears on TNT for the network’s NBA coverage. O’Neal, along with Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, entertain millions of people with pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Though O’Neal took some time to get used to the role after joining the network years ago, he is now a true star and is excellent at the job.

O’Neal also made news recently for claiming that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is a top-10 player in NBA history.

“Some guys have their own special category that you can’t mess with.” —@SHAQ says Steph Curry is in a league of his own as a top 10 player all-time. pic.twitter.com/PLxUjfEjon — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2022

There’s no news yet on how much O’Neal and his mystery date discussed his basketball takes during their night out on the town.