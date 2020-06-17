Report: LeBron James Working Out at Private Gyms in Quarantine Rather Than Lakers’ Practice Facility

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been working hard and practicing basketball during the quarantine.

However, he hasn’t been spending the majority of his time at the team’s practice facility.

Starting June 23, players who have been working out at private gyms will be prohibited without prior NBA approval. Several Lakers, LeBron included, spent the majority of their hiatus playing on private courts rather than at the facility, where there are restrictions in place. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 17, 2020

James, 35, is on a mission to win his fourth championship.

Before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 season in March, the Lakers looked like they were in great shape to win a title.

The weekend prior to the announcement of the suspension, the Lakers defeated both the league-best Milwaukee Bucks and star-studded Los Angeles Clippers. However, things changed quickly as the coronavirus spread across the league.

Two Lakers contracted the deadly virus, though everyone appears to fine now. Perhaps that is a reason James has been hesitant about spending time at the Lakers’ facility.

On the season, the four-time MVP is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game. The Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.