Report: LeBron James’ Rookie Card Sells for Astronomical Price

According to a recent report, a LeBron James rookie card recently sold for an insane price of $57,100 on eBay.

I love reporting on cards and memorabilia, but sometimes I just have to step back and think “how real could this be?” This LeBron card sold on eBay tonight for $57,100. The same card, in a black label pristine BGS, sold for $7,150 in 2016. Can the market sustain all of this? pic.twitter.com/IyPpRPvJwR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2020

The card sold for nearly $50,000 more than it did back in 2016. Not only does that show the spike in demand in the trading card market, but also the value that James has added over the past four seasons.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2003, James has gone on to have quite the career, winning four league MVP awards, three NBA titles and amassing 16 All-Star selections.

Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, averaging 25.7 points and a career-high 10.6 assists per game this season.

His play has propelled the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this season. James is looking to bring a title back to L.A. and capture his fourth championship in 10 NBA Finals appearances.

If he continues to maintain this level of play and adds a few more accolades to his resume, one can only wonder how much more valuable his rookie cards will become.