Report: LeBron James Seen Cussing Himself Out Early in Lakers Game vs. Magic

- Updated: July 25, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are participating in their second scrimmage in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday.
Superstar LeBron James is treating the exhibition as if it were a real game, cussing himself out in the first quarter after a bad play.
LeBron very vocal cussing himself out after an errant pass and also yelling tips to his teammates from the bench.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2020
James, 35, is ecstatic to be back on the court.
The NBA hasn’t been active since March, when the league paused the 2019-20 season due to the novel coronavirus.
Now, the Lakers are ready to resume their quest to capture a championship this season. James has been leading the charge.
The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season. He is focused on winning his fourth title.
As a result, James is taking the small opportunities, such as Saturday’s contest against the Orlando Magic, to get back in game shape and hold himself to higher standards.
The Lakers officially resume their season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.