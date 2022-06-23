Report: Lakers make trade for 2nd-round pick in 2022 NBA Draft

With just hours to go before the 2022 NBA Draft gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to acquire the No. 35 overall pick in the draft.

To acquire the pick, the Lakers traded a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Orlando's pick at No. 35 for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

It’s exciting news for Lakers fans. Prior to the move, the team did not own a single pick in the upcoming draft. Now, the Lakers will be taking a player fairly early on in the second round.

With all that in mind, the Lakers are probably not even close to done trying to make moves. The 2021-22 NBA season was disastrous for the franchise, and it will look to rebound back next season.

With superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, an argument can be made that the Lakers have one of the more talented teams in the league. The question now is whether or not the Lakers will be able to surround those two players with a solid support unit.

If the franchise can do that, the Lakers may be able to challenge for a title this season.