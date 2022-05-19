As the Los Angeles Lakers look for any available talent to improve their backcourt, the team is reportedly showing interest in Iowa State University guard Izaiah Brockington.

Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com indicated that the Lakers are just one of the many teams that have noticed the skills that Brockington brings to the court.

“Having just worked out for the Atlanta Hawks, Brockington’s list of interested teams is growing,” Davies wrote. “According to sources, the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets are lined up next — and he has five other teams who asked to schedule workouts at Tandem’s Pro Day on Friday.”

Brockington stands 6-foot-4, so he offers any team a big guard who can develop strength as he broadens his overall game.

The 22-year-old Brockington took a winding route to his current position as a basketball prospect. He began at St. Bonaventure University before transferring after just one year.

Brockington ended up at Penn State University, where he played a couple years for the Nittany Lions, improving on his numbers during each season.

He concluded his collegiate career at Iowa State and delivered his best season yet. Starting all 35 of the Cyclones’ games, Brockington averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The athleticism shown by Brockington is part of the reason why he’s on the Lakers’ and other teams’ radars. In addition, his defensive skills and rebounding prowess are abilities that would be prized by any team.

For the Lakers, the guard position continues to be an area of concern. That’s especially true, considering that the Russell Westbrook era appears likely to be a short one for the team.

If the Lakers are interested in acquiring the prospect, they’ll have to make a deal for a draft pick or sign him as an undrafted free agent. That’s because they presently have no selections this year.