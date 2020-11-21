Forward Jae Crowder is apparently a bit of a hot commodity around the NBA right now.

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, appear to be interested in signing him.

Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks are among teams showing interest in Jae Crowder, per @ClutchNBA5R The Miami Heat are reportedly out of the picture (h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/95r04ZZZ9L — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2020

The Marquette University product started the 2019-20 season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then dealt to the Miami Heat at midseason along with Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala.

In 20 games with the Heat, Crowder put up 11.9 points and 1.3 steals in 27.7 minutes per game while hitting an outstanding 44.5 percent of his 3-pointers.

Crowder could be the 3-and-D wing the Lakers sorely need if his outside shooting holds up, especially now that swingman Danny Green is now longer a member of the team.

In addition to his skills at both ends of the floor, he now has NBA Finals experience as a member of the Heat, and it certainly won’t hurt a team looking to repeat as world champs.