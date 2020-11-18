The Los Angeles Lakers are one of at least five teams that have reported interest in veteran guard George Hill, who was just traded on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Pressbox claims the Lakers are among five potential contenders interested in Hill’s services.

“An Eastern Conference executive said he’s heard George Hill, whom the Bucks dealt to New Orleans on Monday, is drawing interest from a spate of title contenders, including both L.A. teams, Boston, Golden State and Miami,” Woelfel wrote.

Hill has been a member of six different NBA teams during his 12 years in the league and played with Lakers forward LeBron James during the superstar’s final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

One of the assets that Hill would bring to the Lakers is veteran leadership that’s provided consistency over the course of his career.

The fact that the 34-year-old veteran is still looking to acquire a championship ring means that he would keep the Lakers from becoming complacent after winning their first title in a decade.

Indicative of what Hill offers is that so many other quality teams are looking to acquire him to make their own championship run.

The Lakers’ likelihood of making a deal for Hill depends on what the Pelicans are asking for and what Los Angeles can offer.