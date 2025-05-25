Lakers Rumors

Report: Austin Reaves expected to seek salary in $30 million range in next contract

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves Lakers
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been criminally underpaid for a while now. He earned around $25 million in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons combined, and he’s set to earn fewer than $14 million in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Reaves’ affordability has been advantageous for the Lakers’ already-bloated payroll in recent years, but a report indicates that he won’t be one of the more underpaid players in the league for all that much longer.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, it seems overwhelmingly likely that Reaves will decline his player option for the 2026-27 season and enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026, and he’s expected to seek a contract that will pay him in the range of $30 million annually.

“Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range,” Pincus wrote. “The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number. Any team acquiring him would need behind-the-scenes assurances that he’d re-sign at a pre-arranged price, although they wouldn’t be technically legal or binding.”

Former Lakers guard Lou Williams has made waves lately for his controversial take that the Lakers “don’t really need” Reaves now that Luka Doncic is in town and playing for the storied franchise, and maybe that sentiment will grow more popular in the coming months with Reaves in line for a lucrative new contract.

It’s worth noting that Reaves was connected to the San Antonio Spurs in rumors when he was a restricted free agent back in the 2023 offseason. The Spurs were weighing offering Reaves a maximum offer of $100 million over the course of four years, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. At the time, Reaves was fresh off a stint in the 2023 NBA Playoffs during which he averaged 16.9 points per game for a Lakers team that played in the Western Conference Finals.

Reaves is already one of the more accomplished undrafted players in the history of the NBA, and he’s played just four seasons in the league. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in his fourth NBA season, as he averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game across 73 appearances (all starts).

How Reaves fares with the Lakers in the 2025-26 season could determine whether or not the Lakers feel he’s worth shelling out $30 million per year. If he continues his linear growth and ups his game to a bona fide All-Star level, perhaps the Lakers would be wise to pay him however much he wants.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Koloko
Next season, the Lakers will have a Big 3 — Here’s how it will happen
Editorials
Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials

Lakers News

Austin Reaves Lakers
Austin Reaves’ agent sends warning amidst trade rumors: ‘People really have no idea what’s to come’
Lakers News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Kobe’s championship teammate reacts to claim that SGA is ‘literally the closest thing to Kobe we’ve seen’
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Michael Jordan’s former agent takes shot at LeBron James for his ‘cherry-picked’ teams
Lakers News
Eric Dixon
Lakers projected to pick 2024-25 NCAA scoring leader in recent 2025 NBA mock draft
Lakers News
Lost your password?