Rajon Rondo on LeBron: ‘I’ve never seen anybody take care of their body like him’

Rajon Rondo and LeBron James weren’t teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for all that long. They played alongside one another in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, and Rondo also returned to Los Angeles for a very brief stint with the squad in the 2021-22 campaign.

In the brief time that Rondo spent as James’ teammate, he noticed just how hard the 20-time All-Star works to take care of his body and keep himself in peak physical condition.

“I’ve never seen anybody take care of their body like him,” Rondo said of James. “Rest and diet — I mean, the little cliché things — he does them all. The way he lifts, the way he goes at the weight room, the way he attacks his on-court and off-court workouts — it’s professional. Again, if you spend that type of money on your body, and when no one’s looking, you’re still doing the right thing, then you’re able to stay in shape and have the longevity to a career like his. “Dropping four triple-doubles in a row? Things like that. I mean, obviously, he’s arguably the greatest player of all time. For me, I saw it every day in his regimen. He was very disciplined. He goes above and beyond what the average player — or even some great NBA players — have done that I’ve seen. Not only that, but the skill, the knowledge, and the know-how. It makes him super, upper-echelon, you know what I mean? It’s that discipline that takes you to a whole other level because these young guys coming in are more athletic and explosive. Yet, he’s still able to manipulate the game, get to his spots and outsmart everybody.”

Rondo and James were both instrumental members of the Lakers team that won the 2020 NBA title. James was the team’s best player, and he took home the Finals MVP award that year. As for Rondo, he was out of his prime by that point, but he was still one of the league’s better facilitators.

The floor general provided Los Angeles with a steady playmaking hand during the team’s title run. He averaged 6.6 assists per game in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Only James dished out more assists per contest for the Lakers during that span.

James is 39 years old, and he’s set to turn 40 in the near future considering his birthday is on Dec. 30. But the great athleticism, stamina and basketball IQ that he shows off on a game-to-game basis don’t suggest that his advanced age is impacting his productivity in a major way.

The four-time NBA champion has been the model of consistency during his time in the league. He’s amid his 22nd season and tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons played of anyone in league history.

Yet, he’s leading the way for a Lakers team that’s fighting for a top seed in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers own the No. 4 seed in the conference at 10-6 and are just two-and-a-half games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the West’s No. 1 seed.

James is averaging 23.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this season and has played in every one of the Lakers’ 16 contests thus far. Earlier in the month, he put together a stretch where he racked up triple-doubles in four consecutive games for Los Angeles.

The fact that James is still one of the top players in the NBA despite his age is a testament to his dedication and work ethic, and Rondo seems to understand that notion as well as anyone.