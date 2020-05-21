Rajon Rondo Expresses Fear of NBA Resuming Season: ‘All It Takes Is One Case’

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo doesn’t have the same alacrity as other players do about jumping back into the 2019-20 season.

In a story by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Rondo shared his hesitancy about returning to the floor in the middle of a pandemic.

“I want to play,” Rondo said. “As a competitor, you want to play. Safety first, understanding that life. We can’t take it for granted, even though we are athletes who are some of the best people in shape as far as body and heart condition. But all it takes is one case where a body can’t fight off the virus.”

Rondo, 34, understands the dangers that come with congregating a bunch of players.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus in March. However, the All-Star wasn’t the only NBA player to be exposed to the contagious virus.

As a matter of fact, multiple players across the league tested positive for the virus. The Lakers were one of the teams exposed to the virus with two members of the squad testing positive for COVID-19.

While everyone on the roster is safe now, Rondo’s caution is completely understandable. After all, he could’ve been one of the Lakers who contracted the virus, though the team is staying mum on the positive tests.

Nonetheless, the league will be extremely prudent as it prepares to resume the 2019-20 season.

On the season, Rondo is putting up 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebound per game.