Nick Young Says He’s Ready to Replace Avery Bradley on Lakers
- Updated: June 25, 2020
With Avery Bradley opting out of the NBA season’s resumption, Nick Young, an old and almost forgotten Los Angeles Laker, declared himself ready to rejoin his former team.
.@NickSwagyPYoung is ready if the Lakers need him in Orlando 👀 pic.twitter.com/9KlvrSRd7M
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2020
Young, 35, is a native of the Southland. He attended Cleveland High School in Reseda, Calif., a community in the San Fernando Valley just north of Los Angeles.
He spent three years at the University of Southern California, and in his third season there, he showed promise by averaging 17.5 points a game and hitting 44.0 percent of his 3-pointers.
Young, nicknamed “Swaggy P,” made his way onto the Lakers for the 2013-14 season. Amidst a dreary season during which the Purple and Gold missed the playoffs, Young shone bright, averaging a career-high 17.9 points per game.
He struggled somewhat in his next three seasons, then signed with the Golden State Warriors for the 2017-18 campaign, getting himself a championship ring in the process.
Reports indicate that J.R. Smith has the inside track to take Bradley’s roster spot. The Lakers actually worked out Smith a few months ago just prior to the 2019-20 season being suspended but ended up signing Dion Waiters instead.