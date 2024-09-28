Lakers News

Nick Young: If Derrick Rose gets into the Hall of Fame, so should Jamal Crawford

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Derrick Rose and Jamal Crawford
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On thursday, longtime NBA point guard Derrick Rose announced his decision to retire from the league after a memorable 16-year career. Former Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young argued on X that if Rose ends up getting enshrined in the Hall of Fame, three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jamal Crawford should receive the same honor.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is located in Springfield, Mass. where the sport was invented by James Naismith. While it’s difficult to definitively claim that Crawford should be enshrined if Rose is, both players have legitimate arguments for making the Hall of Fame.

Rose saw his prime get cut tragically short by injuries, hence he earned only three All-Star appearances, and all of those nods came in the early stages of his career. But because of how great the floor general was at his peak, he seemingly has a real chance of joining the exclusive club at some point down the line.

In the 2010-11 season, Rose won the league’s MVP award, and he became the youngest player in the history of the league to receive the hardware. He was in just his third season in the NBA, and across 81 regular-season games played, he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal per contest.

If Rose does make the Hall of Fame, it won’t be at least for another couple of years, though. To be considered for induction, a player must be fully retired for four seasons.

Conversely, Crawford deserves consideration for the notion that he is one of the better bench scorers in the history of the game. Nothing better illustrates the knack that Crawford had for scoring the ball off the pine than his several Sixth Man of the Year awards. He won his first Sixth Man of the Year award as a member of the Atlanta Hawks and his final two with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Crawford and Lou Wiliams — who also played for the Clippers at one point — are tied for having the most Sixth Man of the Year trophies of any player in league history.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal leaves LeBron James off of his all-time starting 5
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron claps back at haters who say he just runs people over with no skill
Lakers News
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Jayson Tatum compares his resume to a 27-year-old LeBron’s, his skills coach says
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
Kwame Brown compares Bronny James to journeyman guard: ‘If he doesn’t learn how to play point, he’s gonna fizzle out’
Lakers News
Lost your password?