There are a lot of haters out there, and some have apparently taken to the web to sign a growing petition stating that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma should not get a ring if his team wins an NBA championship this month.

As of Sunday morning, the petition has over 3,000 signatures.

Kuzma has been the butt of many jokes over the past season. While the young forward has shown promise and has managed to contribute throughout his career, he has yet to really take that next step in his progression.

He’s averaging just 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game through two games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

In the regular season, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. His overall postseason numbers have dipped slightly to 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Without a doubt, this petition is little more than haters having some fun on the Internet.

If the Lakers do end up capturing two more wins in the title round and winning a championship, the ring Kuzma receives will shine just as brightly as everyone else’s.