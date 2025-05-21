Michael Jordan’s former agent takes shot at LeBron James for his ‘cherry-picked’ teams

Discussions regarding who is the greatest basketball player of all time between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan have seemingly heated up lately with what James has accomplished in recent years.

James is the league’s all-time leading scorer and has played as many seasons as any player in the history of the NBA.

Jordan’s former agent, David Falk, is the latest person connected to the NBA to weigh in on the G.O.A.T. debate, and he believes his former client to be the greatest ever, though he said James is “probably” in his top-10 list. He also directed a shot at James for his “cherry-picked” teams he has been on throughout his NBA career.

“Probably,” Falk said when asked if James was in is top 10. “I really like LeBron. But I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships.”

Falk brings up a valid point in that James has changed teams several times in the NBA and has bounced from star-studded team to star-studded team. Jordan, on the other hand, spent almost the entirety of his career with the Chicago Bulls, though he did play alongside Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for much of that time.

Over the years, James has been fortunate to play alongside stars such as guards Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic as well as big men Anthony Davis, Kevin Love and Chris Bosh. Every one of those players may end up getting enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which is located in the state of Massachusetts, and some have been enshrined already.

Even with all of the hopping from team to team James has done throughout his more than 20 seasons in the league, he still trails Jordan in career NBA titles. Jordan won a whopping six titles during his playing career and was named Finals MVP at the end of every one of those title runs.

James, on the other hand, has won four titles in the best basketball league in the world. He didn’t even come close to winning his fifth championship in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, either, as the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the opening round.