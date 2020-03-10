Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel and Live Stream

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers (49-13) will host the Brooklyn Nets (29-34) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PST or 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: YES Network or Spectrum SportsNet

Game Notes: For Tuesday’s game, the Lakers currently have four players who are listed on the team’s injury report: Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, LeBron James, Alex Caruso and Anthony Davis.

While James is listed as questionable for the game, he said on Tuesday morning that he plans to play.

As for the Nets, the only player listed on their injury report is guard Garrett Temple, who is listed as out. That being said, the Nets will of course be without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who are both out with season-ending injuries.