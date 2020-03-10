- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel and Live Stream
- LeBron James Clarifies Position on Playing in Front of Fans Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Drake Dedicates Social Media Post to Bronny James and His High School Basketball Team
- Report: LeBron James Reveals Playing Status for Tonight’s Game vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Report: LeBron James Questionable for Tomorrow’s Game vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Trae Young Calls LeBron James Greatest Ever, Says to ‘Give Credit Where It’s Due’
- Report: LeBron James Demanded to Guard Kawhi Leonard Before Lakers-Clippers Game
- Anthony Davis Says He’s Not Intimidated by Montrezl Harrell’s Antics
- Anthony Davis Passionately Defends LeBron James as the League’s MVP
- Patrick Beverley Emphatically Declares There’s ‘No Challenge’ in Guarding LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel and Live Stream
-
- Updated: March 10, 2020
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers (49-13) will host the Brooklyn Nets (29-34) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PST or 10:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: YES Network or Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Fans can live stream the game online here.
Game Notes: For Tuesday’s game, the Lakers currently have four players who are listed on the team’s injury report: Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, LeBron James, Alex Caruso and Anthony Davis.
While James is listed as questionable for the game, he said on Tuesday morning that he plans to play.
As for the Nets, the only player listed on their injury report is guard Garrett Temple, who is listed as out. That being said, the Nets will of course be without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who are both out with season-ending injuries.