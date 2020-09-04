- LeBron James’ Latest Comments Prove How Truly Unfazed He Is by Houston Rockets
- Report: Houston Rockets to Implement Big Change Against Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2
- Angry LeBron James Goes Off on Jay Williams After Being Compared to Scottie Pippen
- Odds Released for Lakers’ Chances of Beating Rockets in Round 2
- LeBron James Sends Scary Warning About Anthony Davis: ‘We’re Just Scratching the Surface’
- Danny Green Unveils One Weakness He Thinks Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Has
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Gives Huge Update on Return of Rajon Rondo for Round 2
- Alex Caruso Ranks Just Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in Impressive Defensive Statistic
- Kyle Kuzma Has Perfect Response to News That Donovan Mitchell Will Sign Max Extension With Jazz
- Danny Green Addresses Being Criticized and Cyber-Bullied by Lakers Fans, Issues Strong Message to Haters
LeBron James’ Latest Comments Prove How Truly Unfazed He Is by Houston Rockets
-
- Updated: September 4, 2020
By getting by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, the Houston Rockets have earned themselves a second-round date with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers superstar LeBron James explained why he’s unfazed by the Rockets’ unorthodox lineup and style of play.
LeBron asked about Houston’s seemingly unique small lineup: "It’s five guys vs. five guys. It’s basketball. It’s not the first time I’ve went against five guys that shoot threes in my basketball life."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 3, 2020
Coached by Mike D’Antoni, the Rockets likely see themselves as the latest iteration in the evolution of pro basketball. Not only do they play fast, but about half of their shots are taken from 3-point range.
At midseason, they doubled down on this philosophy by jettisoning center Clint Capela in a four-team trade that netted them Robert Covington and Jordan Bell, two undersized big men.
The downside to the Rockets’ style and unusually undersized roster is that they’re vulnerable on the boards, which can make it hard for them to ignite their running game.
Despite its reputation as a 3-point shooting team, Houston actually ranked 24th in 3-point shooting percentage during the regular season. This means it’s prone to cold streaks from downtown, and those long rebounds can be high octane fuel for the Lakers’ own transition attack.