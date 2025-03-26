LeBron says ‘as a dad,’ he’d be proud of Bronny even if he never scored a point: ’S—t, it doesn’t matter’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared an interesting perspective about his son Bronny and his play with the Lakers this season.

The elder James is in unprecedented territory when it comes to the NBA, as he’s playing on the same team as his son and watching him develop every day.

“For me as a dad I’m just super proud of Bronny as a man.. As a mentor and as a teammate of his I’m super proud of his development as a player” @KingJames #PMSLive https://t.co/LeuG0HFuGs pic.twitter.com/bTEYJqlOmj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

“For me as a dad, s—, it doesn’t matter if he never scores, ever,” the elder James said. “For me as a dad, I’m just super proud of him, period, as a young man. “For me as a mentor and as a teammate of his, and that wants to see him thrive because I’ve seen the work he’s put into the game, I am super proud of his development to where he is now.”

A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the younger James has spent a lot of time this season in the G League working on his game, where he has impressed.

He’s played sparingly at the NBA level, averaging just 5.9 minutes per game across 23 appearances, but he’s shown signs of improvement lately.

For example, against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 20, the younger James set his NBA career-high in minutes (roughly 30) and turned in easily his best performance in an NBA game. He scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field (including 2-of-4 shooting from 3) and added three rebounds, five assists and a block in a Lakers loss.

While the younger James did turn the ball over four times, he looked much more confident and fluid on the offensive end than he did earlier in the season.

Bronny up to 8 points in 9 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/utJCtWZZuD — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 21, 2025

Bronny really had Giannis fighting for his life pic.twitter.com/uFspXgLuae — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 21, 2025

Ultimately, the younger James has a ton of time to develop at the NBA level, especially since he was one of the last picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Lakers likely didn’t expect him to come in and play rotation minutes right away, but he’s shown improvement in his rookie season to the point where he could be a rotation player down the road.

As for the elder James, it appears that he’s extremely proud of his son for who he is as a person and his growth as a player. The Lakers are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference this season, and they’re hoping to make a deep playoff run.

The elder James, who is now 40, could create another memorable NBA moment by winning a title while his son is on the roster with him.