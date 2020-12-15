Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed his role for this season on Tuesday.

James explained that he has no problem being the primary ball-handler for the Lakers this season.

However, he also said he is fine if the team “doesn’t need that.”

James also mentioned offseason acquisitions Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol as potential playmakers for the Lakers this season.

LeBron mentioned Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol as two guys that can make plays, which in theory could lessen his playmaking responsibilities, but that’s up to Frank Vogel, LeBron said. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 15, 2020

James seems fine taking any role that will help the Lakers win.

With the departure of guard Rajon Rondo in free agency, James’ ability to create offense for his teammates will likely be leaned on more this season.

Last season, James led the league in assists per game with 10.2. It was the first time in his illustrious career that he averaged over 10 assists per contest for a season.

Anthony Davis is more than equipped to be a No. 1 scoring option for the Lakers, so James could be leaned on to create more as the season progresses.

Still, it is hard to believe that James will take a complete back seat from scoring the ball.

He is coming off a great 2019-20 campaign where he averaged 25.3 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting from the field.

As the Lakers try to make a run at back-to-back NBA titles, James certainly seems to be willing to do anything it takes.