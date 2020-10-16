- LeBron James severely overlooked in MVP odds for next season
- Updated: October 16, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed just how great he is this season, as he led the Lakers to an NBA title.
James was named Finals MVP and helped the Lakers go 16-5 this postseason.
While James didn’t win the 2019-20 regular season MVP, he was considered a top candidate along with eventual winner Giannis Antetokounmpo.
However, in the first betting odds released for next season’s MVP race, James seems to be getting overlooked.
The four-time NBA champion is behind Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry and Antetokounmpo in the odds for the league’s most prestigious regular season award.
2021 MVP Odds
Luka Doncic 4-1
Giannis Antetokounmpo 9-2
Stephen Curry 5-1
LeBron James 7-1
Anthony Davis 7-1
James Harden 8-1
Kawhi Leonard 9-1
Kevin Durant 10-1
Damian Lillard 15-1
Jayson Tatum 25-1
Nikola Jokic 25-1
Joel Embiid 25-1
Jimmy Butler 25-1
(Via Sportsbetting )
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 16, 2020
While it may bother James a bit, Lakers fans know that he is solely focused on winning titles.
James kept his promise to fans, winning an NBA championship in just his second year in Los Angeles.
The title was the 17th in the franchise’s history.
Now, James will likely be on a mission next season to continue to show why he is the best player in the NBA.