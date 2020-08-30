After a disastrous first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James can now look ahead to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

After he helped his team dispatch the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5, 131-122, James decided to have a little fun on the court while teammate Anthony Davis did his postgame interview.

The four-time MVP deserves to dance a little bit, as he had a brilliant series for the most part. In Game 1, he put up a monster triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, albeit in a losing effort.

After L.A. won Game 2 easily despite just 10 points from James, the living legend returned to dominance in Game 3.

He put up 38 points, 12 boards and eight dimes as the Lakers pulled away for a 116-108 victory, then contributed 30 points and 10 assists in a Game 4 wipeout.

In Game 5 on Saturday, the Blazers showed a surprising amount of fight, especially considering that they were without their franchise player Damian Lillard.

For much of the contest, Portland kept pace with the Lakers, but James’ triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists was simply too much for Rip City, as L.A. flexed its muscles and built an insurmountable lead in the fourth quarter.