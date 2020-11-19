The Golden State Warriors’ optimism for the upcoming season has been dampened as star guard Klay Thompson has suffered a lower right leg injury.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tried to send some vibes to Thompson on Twitter.

Thompson is already coming off a torn ACL that he suffered nearly a year and a half ago in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

As a result, he missed the entire 2019-20 season, causing the Warriors to miss the playoffs.

Prior to his injury, Thompson was one of the best outside shooters in the world, as well as a solid defender.

If Thompson’s new injury is indeed minor, his return, coupled with the return of fellow star guard Stephen Curry, is expected to make the Warriors title contenders again.

The team has three main assets to augment the roster, including the second overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, small forward Andrew Wiggins and a large $17.2 million trade exception.