LeBron James reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers choking to Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4
- Updated: October 25, 2020
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers blew a chance to go up 3-1 in the World Series by losing Game 4, 8-7.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on social media shortly afterward.
Wow man!!! #WorldSeries
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2020
L.A. held a 7-6 advantage in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, closing pitcher Kenley Jansen gave up a base hit to Brett Phillips, and a couple of miscues by the Dodgers resulted in two Tampa Bay Rays scoring to end the game.
James is someone who can somewhat relate to what the Dodgers experienced on Saturday.
In the 2011 NBA Finals, his Miami Heat were up 2-1 on the Dallas Mavericks, only to lose Game 4 and the following two contests as well.
Of course, James righted the ship by leading the Heat to the next two NBA championships.
Even if the Dodgers lose this World Series, L.A. can still stand tall, as James and the Lakers are the reigning NBA champs.