LeBron James Sends Final Warning to Rest of NBA: ‘Destroying Whoever in Front of Me’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a passionate message and warning to the rest of the league ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers arrived to Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, and they are set to have their first full team practice since March.

After James’ not-so-memorable first season in the purple and gold, the 35-year-old is focused on bringing the Lakers a championship this season.

The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.

In addition, All-Star Anthony Davis, who is in his first season with the Lakers, has been a huge part of the success as well. The big man is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 blocks per game this season.

The weekend prior to the NBA suspending the 2019-20 season, the Lakers defeated the league-best Milwaukee Bucks and star-studded Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers will resume their season on July 30 against the Clippers.