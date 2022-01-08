LeBron James gushes over Malik Monk after Lakers pick up 4th straight win on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a four-game winning streak after a 134-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, and a big reason why has been guard Malik Monk.

After Monk had 29 points against Atlanta, LeBron James couldn’t help but shower him with praise.

LeBron on Malik Monk: "He's just been in the zone, continues to take great shots. … He's more than a shooter, can put the ball on the ground, get to the rim, he's super athletic." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2022

Not too long ago, Monk was a lottery pick and people had high expectations for him, but he didn’t really pan out as an impact player.

L.A. signed him for the veteran’s minimum salary this offseason, and he has been a spark plug.

Of late, he has moved into the starting lineup, and his hot shooting has helped the Lakers recover from a five-game losing streak in December.

On Friday, he shot 11-of-20 from the field and 7-of-12 from 3-point land.

James added 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocked shots as he continued his own torrid play.

Russell Westbrook narrowly missed a triple-double and Avery Bradley got hot himself while Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker supplied plenty of punch off the bench.

As a team, the Lakers made their game against Atlanta an offensive showcase, as they had plenty of assists and killed the Hawks with their transition game.