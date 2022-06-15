LeBron James comes to Anthony Davis’ defense, warns rest of NBA about him being ‘unleashed’ next season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t a fan of the hate that Anthony Davis has received after the 2021-22 season.

Davis dealt with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign that limited him to just 40 games, and James believes that his running mate will be ready to prove he’s one of the best players in the NBA next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

During the 2021-22 season, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Davis’ shooting took a bit of a step back last season, as he wasn’t nearly as efficient from beyond the arc as he was when the Lakers won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season. During that season, Davis shot 33.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign because Davis and James both missed time due to injury, but it appears that James is ready to get revenge on the rest of the NBA next season.

He clearly still believes that Davis is one of the league’s best players, and the Lakers forward’s resume speaks for itself. Davis is an eight-time All-Star and has made four All-NBA teams in his career.

Los Angeles has not been able to reach its full potential the last two seasons because of injuries to its two star players.

However, when they were healthy, the Lakers went on to win the title in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. James and Davis will try to get the team back to the top of the NBA in the 2022-23 season with a new roster and new head coach Darvin Ham leading the way.