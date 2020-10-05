Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James addressed the notion that he needs to score more in order to close the Miami Heat out in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve never predetermined my game throughout my whole life… I’m always prepared, and I know I‘ve put in the work. So, I trust that.” – @KingJames on if he needs to score more to close the series out 🎥: @kylegoon | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/gvVVb2201g — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) October 5, 2020

“I’ve never predetermined my game throughout my whole career,” James said. “I’ve never went into a game saying I need to score 40 tonight. I need to dominate in the scoring facet and things of that nature. I need to make big shots. “I’ve never predetermined my game throughout my whole life. I’ve never done that. One thing I’ve always been, I’ve always been prepared. If you’re prepared and whatever the game, however the course happens, you’re able to make adjustments throughout the game. You are able to impact the game because you’re prepared and you’ve put in the work. “It’s just that simple for me. Like any time I’ve ever thought about, ‘You know I’m going to try and do this,’ it doesn’t happen that way. The game has too many things that can happen throughout the course of the game, throughout the course of the quarter or possessions here or possessions there. You can try to plan for it but audibles happen. “The best thing I can tell you is I’m always prepared, and I know that I‘ve put in the work. So, I trust that.”

The Lakers dropped Game 3 to Miami on Sunday night. The 115-104 loss came on a night that Jimmy Butler had a 40-point triple-double to lead the Heat.

While Anthony Davis struggled with fouls, James finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but he also turned the ball over eight times.

The Lakers will need James to continue to lead the way as they look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Tuesday.