- LeBron James’ 4-emoji reaction to being named to All-NBA Third Team
- Report: Teams have been ‘demanding’ inclusion of 1st-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook’s contract
- LeBron James makes desperate plea in wake of devastating school shooting at Texas elementary school
- Zach LaVine says he’s ‘always been a big fan’ of the Lakers amid LaVar Ball’s prediction he’ll go to L.A.
- Report: Lakers currently have no plans to use 1st-round pick to facilitate Russell Westbrook trade
- Report: Some within Lakers believe right coach and better supporting cast could smooth over Russ’ fit with LeBron and A.D.
- Video: LeBron James’ former teammates visibly disgusted after Lakers are brought up during ESPN segment
- Kevin Garnett roasts Lakers for coaching search: ‘They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches’
- Video: LeBron James intently embraces rabbi that he previously received spiritual guidance from
- Magic exclaims A.D. and LeBron-led Lakers ‘failed’ after shaping contender expectations with Russ acquisition
LeBron James’ 4-emoji reaction to being named to All-NBA Third Team
- Updated: May 25, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his reaction to being named to his 18th All–NBA team in 19 seasons.
🙏🏾💜💛👑 https://t.co/hHgnXb3mwp
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 25, 2022
James was fantastic for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season even though he missed 26 games due to injury. The four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
There are very few players in basketball history that can hold a candle to James’ career resume, and despite his age, the Lakers superstar continues to show that he’s still one of the best players in the NBA.
While L.A. failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, there is a silver lining for fans to take from the season.
James has dealt with ankle injuries for the past two seasons. Since the Lakers made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season, it’s been a while since he’s had an extended period of time to really rest and get better.
Now, with the Lakers failing to reach the postseason, James will have some much-needed time off to get his body ready to go for the 2022-23 campaign.
Through four seasons with the Lakers, James is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He has yet to play in more than 67 games in a regular season for Los Angeles, but that could change next season.
The Lakers have a lot to look forward to this offseason as they try to rebuild their roster around James and Anthony Davis to get back to the NBA Finals in the near future.