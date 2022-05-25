LeBron James’ 4-emoji reaction to being named to All-NBA Third Team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his reaction to being named to his 18th All–NBA team in 19 seasons.

James was fantastic for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season even though he missed 26 games due to injury. The four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

There are very few players in basketball history that can hold a candle to James’ career resume, and despite his age, the Lakers superstar continues to show that he’s still one of the best players in the NBA.

While L.A. failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, there is a silver lining for fans to take from the season.

James has dealt with ankle injuries for the past two seasons. Since the Lakers made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season, it’s been a while since he’s had an extended period of time to really rest and get better.

Now, with the Lakers failing to reach the postseason, James will have some much-needed time off to get his body ready to go for the 2022-23 campaign.

Through four seasons with the Lakers, James is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He has yet to play in more than 67 games in a regular season for Los Angeles, but that could change next season.

The Lakers have a lot to look forward to this offseason as they try to rebuild their roster around James and Anthony Davis to get back to the NBA Finals in the near future.